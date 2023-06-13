McCarthy, conservatives agree on how House will move forward on bills

ViewHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy appeared Monday to have resolved, for now, an impasse with some of the more conservative members of his caucus who had brought the chamber to a standstill last week.
McCarthy met with nearly a dozen lawmakers in his office in an effort to quell a revolt and jump start various priorities that...
ViewHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy appeared Monday to have resolved, for now, an impasse with some of the more conservative members of his caucus who had brought the chamber to a standstill last week.