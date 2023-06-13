‘Lord of the Rings’ IP Owner Embracer Planning Layoffs, Sale or Closure of Gaming Studios Amid Restructuring
Published
Swedish gaming company Embracer Group, which owns the intellectual property catalog and worldwide rights to motion pictures, video games, board games, merchandising, theme parks and stage productions relating to the literary works of The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien,…
#swedish #embracergroup #rings #hobbit #tolkien #matthewkarch #philrogers #embracer #ip #larswingefors