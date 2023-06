Gavin Newsom has clashed with Sean Hannity over President Biden's record in office. The heated exchange was widely shared on social media including by the California governor himself. The confrontation was part of a wide-ranging interview for Hannity's Fox News show on Monday. Newsom said Biden…



#gavinnewsom #seanhannity #hannity #newsom #donaldtrump #trump #bureauoflabor #bureau #georgewbush #georgehwbush