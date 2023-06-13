Prince Harry's likeness to King Charles shared after courtroom testimony

Prince Harry's physical likenesses to his father, King Charles III, have become the subject of a new viral video after the royal recently addressed historic "hurtful, mean and cruel" tabloid speculation that he wasn't in fact the monarch's son. Harry discussed the rumor that he was in fact the…



#princeharry #charlesiii #princessdiana #jameshewitt #mgn #tiktok #kingcharles #princewilliam #dianaharry #jamescrawfordsmith