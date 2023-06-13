Paul McCartney says A.I. got John Lennon's voice on 'last Beatles record'

Paul McCartney performs on The Pyramid Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. The Beatles star told the BBC he has finished a new song using AI to recreate John Lennon's voice. LONDON — Beatles singer Paul McCartney told the…



#paulmccartney #pyramidstage #glastonburyfestival #worthyfarm #glastonbury #johnlennon #rings #peterjackson #beatlesgetback #nowandthen