Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds

World champion sprinter and three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie died from complications related to childbirth, an autopsy reportedly found. A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office in Florida said Bowie, who died at age 32, had a "well developed fetus," with the athlete…



#toribowie #florida #usatoday #orangecounty #frentorish #eclampsia #preeclampsia #mayoclinic #usatrackfield #iconmanagementinc