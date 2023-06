Create your free profile or log in to save this article Create your free profile or log in to save this article Mourners in Ecuador had gathered at the funeral of retired nurse Bella Montoya when they heard strange noises coming from inside the coffin. This might sound like a trope from a horror…



#ecuador #bellamontoya #montoya #gilbertobarbera #babahoyo #ecuadorian #healthministry #ministryofhealth