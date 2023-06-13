Michael Hudson at Global University, Hong Kong, on Ukraine, Europe, China, and the Dollar’s Future

Yves here. Michael Hudson answers a broad range of questions at a recent event in Hong Kong. He shows how, as he predicted, the US is using the Ukraine war to further subjugate Europe and keep the US on top of a smaller domain. He also discusses banking system risk. While Hudson is correct that…



#michaelhudson #hongkong #ukrainewar #hudson #dnieperriver #ukrainians #russians #ukraine #khrushchev #crimea