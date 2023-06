LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar fell slightly on Tuesday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data, while China's yuan slipped to a six-month low after the central bank lowered a short-term lending rate to boost the economy. The euro was up 0.42% to $1.08 on Tuesday, after touching its…



#federalreserve #janefoley #rabobank #julianevanspritchard #capitaleconomics #sterling #bankofengland #bankofjapan