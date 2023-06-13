Gavin Newsom Calls California Homeless Issue a ‘Disgrace’ After Being Confronted by Hannity: ‘I Take Responsibility For This’

Fox News host Sean Hannity confronted California Governor Gavin Newsom over his state’s homeless population on Monday, which prompted Newsom to concede that the situation was “a disgrace” and that the state had “not made progress in the last two decades.” “You have stores now in San Francisco;…



#seanhannity #gavinnewsom #newsom #wholefoods #florida #sean #hannityandnewsom #hannity #mediaite