In CNN town hall, Chris Christie says neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump should ever be president again

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, slammed former President Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents, saying that Trump—who is facing 37 felony charges—has no one to blame but himself. "He has shown himself, particularly in his post-presidency, to be completely…



#newjersey #chrischristie #donaldtrump #trump #andersoncooper #christie #florida #rondesantis #williambarr #departmentofjustice