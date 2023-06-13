Ball lost in the twilight ends in miracle Stanford win to clinch College World Series spot over Texas

The sun cruelly set on Texas' baseball season Monday, as Stanford looked to the heavens, thankful for a victory that came with an assist from "Mother Nature." Drew Bowser’s towering fly ball — which had all the earmarks of an easy, ninth-inning-ending popup — was lost in the twilight sky by…



#stanford #mothernature #drewbowsers #sunkendiamond #cardinal #superregional #collegeworldseries #omaha #dylancampbell #erickennedy