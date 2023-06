Despite the fervor among XRP supporters over the recent release of the much-awaited Hinman emails, top securities lawyer Gabriel Shapiro has dealt a sobering blow to their high hopes. In a series of tweets, Shapiro dismissed the emails as a "nothingburger" that offers no substantial benefits to…



#xrp #hinman #gabrielshapiro #shapiro #vitalikbuterin #ethereum #eth #ripple #bradgarlinghouse #stuartalderoty