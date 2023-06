Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signed a bill into law that would penalize public schools and libraries for banning books, a move that he said makes the state the first in the nation to pass such a law, CNN reported. "Book bans are about censorship, marginalizing people, marginalizing ideas and…



#illinois #jbpritzker #ala #billofrights #alexigiannoulias #newjersey