How Did Rema & Selena Gomez’s ‘Calm Down’ Become Afrobeats’ Biggest Crossover Hit Yet?

It’s grown so gradually that you might not have even noticed how huge it’s gotten, but Rema and Selena Gomez‘s “Calm Down” has become the highest-charting hit from an Afrobeats lead artist in Billboard Hot 100 history. The song, which first debuted on the Hot 100 back in September of last year,…



#selenagomezs #billboardhot #loveme #kyledenis #burnaboys #wizkidtems #selenagomez #soundgasm #jasonlipshutz #heatwaves