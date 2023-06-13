For 7 Months, “Core” CPI Hasn’t Improved at All, Stuck at 2.5x Fed Target. Services CPI Accelerates, Rents Not Playing Along, Used Vehicle CPI Spikes. But…
Powell has been talking about this. Energy cannot plunge forever. The “Core” CPI has shown no change in direction for seven months, running at an annualized increase of just above 5%: two-and-a-half times the Fed’s 2% target, and it has gotten stuck there. That’s a problem Powell has been talking…
