Ross Gerber, President and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Inc., believes that with inflation cooling down, the Federal Reserve's rate hiking cycle is likely to come to an end. "INFLATION IS DEAD. With the broken shelter number being the largest contributor to inflation, this number is actually negative…



#rossgerber #gerberkawasakiinc #federalreserve #nasdaqcomposite #spdr #treasury #shy #amd