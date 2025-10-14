With Gaza War Done, Trump Confirms Upcoming Meeting with Zelensky to Discuss Ukraine Crisis

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that he plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later this week. Speaking to reporters, Trump said the meeting is on his schedule, adding briefly, “I think yes.” Trump Shifts Focus from Gaza to Ukraine As reported by The New York Post citing the Ukrainian Embassy, Zelensky received an official invitation from the White House to visit the United States. Trump stated that, with the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas now over, the time has come to concentrate on resolving the Ukrainian crisis. During his address to the Israeli Knesset, Trump turned to U.S. envoy for Gaza conflict resolution Steve Witkoff and remarked: