BREAKING: John Bolton indicted on 18 counts by a federal grand jury
Published
BREAKING: John Bolton, former national security adviser to President Trump, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in ...Full Article
Published
BREAKING: John Bolton, former national security adviser to President Trump, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in ...Full Article
By Jacob Adams, The Daily Signal | October 16, 2025 Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton was indicted Thursday by a..
President Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton was indicted on Thursday by a federal grand jury in Maryland for his..