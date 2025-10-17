'Existential Conflict': El Mundo Lists Five Scenarios for Ukraine’s Future

The Spanish newspaper El Mundo has outlined five possible scenarios for how the war in Ukraine could end — ranging from a fragile U.S.-brokered peace to a dangerous NATO escalation or a slow, resource-draining stalemate extending into 2026. Scenario 1: Trump forces a fragile peace on Moscow According to El Mundo, the first and least likely scenario involves Donald Trump intensifying pressure on Russia to accept a negotiated peace. Analysts describe such a plan as “fragile and temporary,” since Moscow views the war as an existential struggle that must continue “at any cost.” “Negotiations cannot end the war — they can only freeze it,” the report concludes, suggesting that any deal would be a brief pause rather than a true peace. Scenario 2: Escalation toward a NATO–Russia confrontation The second scenario envisions the war spreading into Eastern Europe, potentially involving NATO countries. A single provocation — for example, in the Baltic region — could ignite a direct military confrontation between Russia and the Alliance. Such an outcome would mark a dramatic expansion of the conflict, pushing Europe toward a new era of insecurity.