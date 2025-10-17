Three indictments, one exception: Why the case of John Bolton stands apart from that of James Comey and Letitia James
In a rapid sequence of politically charged prosecutions, President Trump's Justice Department has indicted John Bolton, James Comey, and Letitia James. Bolton, who surrendered to authorities on October 17, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to eighteen counts involving classified national-security material, faces the gravest stakes. While all three critics call the charges politically motivated, Bolton's indictment intertwines legal accountability with profound implications for US national security.