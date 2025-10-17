Former Trump official John Bolton pleads not guilty to criminal charges
John Bolton, President Donald Trump's former national security advisor, pleaded not guilty to charges of mishandling classified information.Full Article
Bolton's indictment makes him the third of the US president's political opponents to face criminal charges in recent weeks.
The acting U.S. Attorney in Maryland is moving forward quickly to seek criminal charges against President Donald Trump’s former..
Former FBI Director James Comey pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to criminal charges in a case his lawyer described as a vindictive..