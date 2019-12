Dry & mild through Tuesday across Colorado on November 19, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:49s - Published Dry & mild through Tuesday across Colorado Tuesday will be warm and dry with high clouds and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Dry & mild through Tuesday across Colorado YOUR DATA CANNOT FLOW BACK OUT.JASON GRUENAUER, DENVER 7.Mike: HE STEALS HIS ROOMMATES'SORANGE JUICE?Anne: THAT WAS YORE TAKEAWAY.Mike: THE WORD ORANGE GOT MYATTENTION.LOOK AT THAT SKY.THIS IS A FEW MINUTES AGO ATLOVELAND SKI AREA.SPECTACULAR.ALL KINDS OF PICTURES COMING INFROM ALL ALONG THE FRONT RANGE.BEAUTIFUL COLOR WE HAD IN THESKIES.IT'S FADED A BIT NOW.HERE'S THE LIVE SHOT UP THERE.FOR TONIGHT, WE WILL HAVE HIGHCLOUDS, MILD TEMPERATURES, 51 AT7:00.42 BY 11:00 P.M.TODAY WAS A WARM ONE.67 DEGREES AFTER STARTING AT AWARM 49:00 THIS MORNING.NORMAL HIGH IS 51 DEGREES.CURRENTLY IT'S 62 DOWNTOWN AND55 AT THE AIRPORT.PRESSURE IS FALLING, EAST WINDSAT SEVEN.WE ARE MILD AND DRY RIGHT NOW.NEXT STORM ON THE MAP IN THEPACIFIC NORTHWEST WILL START TOHEAD OUR WAY.OVERNIGHT TONIGHT, IT WON'T DOMUCH.JUST GET HIGH CLOUDS IN ADVANCEOF IT.TEMPERATURES QUITE MILD WITHMORNING LOW TEMPERATURES IN THEUPPER 30s TO NEAR 40 ALONG THEFRONT RANGE AND 20 EXPECTED INTHE MOUNTAINS ON THE EASTERNPLAINS.HELLO RAE, COLORADO.32 DEGREES FOR THE MORNING LOWTEMPERATURE.45 TONIGHT AT EVERGREEN.40 DEGREES AT BOULDER, DOWNTOWN.43 AT HIGHLANDS RANCH.MILD NIGHT.DURING THE DAY WARM AND DRY FORYOUR TUESDAY.JUST HIGH CLOUDS MIXING IN WITHTHE SUNSHINE.LATE IN THE DAY HERE COMES THEWEATHER CHANGER.A FEW SHOWERS POP UP IN UTAH.BASICALLY IN COLORADO IT'S JUSTA WARM, DRY DAY.LOW 70s TO THE SOUTHEAST.WE COULD SEE A FEW LOW 70sOVER THE METRO AREA WITH 50sMAINLY IN THE MOUNTAINS.LITTLETON 71.ENGLEWOOD 70.WEST AURORA 70.CENTENNIAL 70.A REALLY GOOD LOOKING DAY.37 WITH HIGH CLOUDS TONIGHT.TOMORROW, HIGH CLOUDS.WARM DRY DAY WITH A HIGH OF 68,AND THEN THINGS START TO CHANGE.WEDNESDAY A MIX OF RAIN AND SNOWWILL DEVELOP AS THE FRONT BEGINSTO PUSH ACROSS THE STATEWEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO EARLYTHURSDAY.COLDER AIR COMING IN.IT LOOKS LIKE THE HEAVIESTPRECIPITATION FOR THE STORM ISFOR SOUTHWESTERN COLORADO.COULD DROP A COUPLE OF FEET OFSNOW IN THE SAN JUANS WHERE THEYREALLY NEED THE MOISTURE.WE WILL PU THOSE INTO FIRSTALERT ACTION DAYS





