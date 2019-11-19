Global  

McDonnell: PM's letter to Corbyn a 'publicity stunt'

John McDonnell has said he believes Boris Johnson's letter to Jeremy Corbyn asking him whether he has made his mind up on Brexit is a "publicity stunt".

The prime minister wrote to the Labour leader ahead of tonight's debate.

Mr McDonnell said he hopes Mr Johnson leaves his usual bluster behind and engages in the debate.

Report by Woodsli.

