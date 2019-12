Finding a travel agent who can deliver your dream vacation

A DEAL ON A CRUISE THAT TRULYWAS "TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE" LEFTA LOTOF PEOPLE IN OUR AREASCRAMBLING FOR REFUNDS.

INSEPTEMBER━ WMA━2 NEWSMALLORY SOFASTAII EXPOSED THETRAVEL AGENCY THAT'S NOW UNDERINVESTIGATION BY FEDERALAUTHORITIES.

THIS MORNING━SHE SHOWS YOU HOW TO FIND ATRAVEL AGENT THAT CAN DELIVERYOUR DREAM VACATION..

BECAUSEIF IT MATTERS TO YOU..

IT'S AMATTER FOR MALLORY.IN MARYLAND━ THERE'S NOLICENSE..

NO CERTIFICATIONREQUIRED TO BE A TRAVEL AGENT.THE BUSINESS HAS TO BEREGISTERED ..

AND ONLINEREVIEWS AND RATINGS CAN BETELLING... BUT THERE A FEWOTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD ASKBEFORE TRUSTING JUST ANYONEWITH YOUR VACATION MONEY.

ITWASN'T IMMEDIATELY OBVIOUS TOTHE CUSTOMERS WHO BOOKEDCRUISES WITH HOPKINS TRAVELSERVICES ROBERT DORBIT 9:21 Iwas hesitant at first, Ilooked into it.

I made thedeposit and once I realized itwas a legit cruise and Ilogged into Norwegian to seemy reservation, I paid for myreservation in full back inMay THEY RECEIVEDCONFIRMATIONS FROM THE CRUISELINE THAT THEY'D BEEN ASSIGNEDA CABIN..

ONLY TO FIND OUTMONTHS LATER..

THE AGENT ISNOW BEING INVESTIGATED FORCREDIT CARD FRAUD.

RD: 16:42 Iactually talked my produce guyinto going, one of mycustomers from credit unionwas going with us, now I feellike an ass:0* SARAH KLINE━ WITH TIME FOR TRAVELLIMITED━ SAID THE MOSTGLARING SIGN WAS THEDIFFERENCE IN PRICE.

DIANAHOPKINS SOLD ━DAY TRIPS WITHAIRFARE FOR 2 FOR JUST━ 2━HUNDRED WHEN YOU SEARCH ON THECRUISE LINE'S WEBSITE THAT'SLESS THAN THE BASE FARE━WITH NOTHING ELSE INCLUDED26:43// We usually do get somereally good discounts but wedo work on commission so thepercentage is fairly smallHOPKINS ASKED FOR PAYMENT INFULL FOR CRUISES IN 2021 14:59very unusual.

There are somecircumstances where there isprepaid, nonrefundable deals,but typically not that far outWITH AIRFARE INCLUDED━ WHENFLIGHTS AREN'T YET AVAILABLEFOR SALE.

KLINE SAYS THERE'SBEEN AN EXPLOSION IN HOBBYISTTRAVEL AGENTS..

AND TORESEARCH SOMEONE'S YEARS INBUSINESS AND PROFESSIONALAFFILIATIONS..

LIKE ASTA ORCLIA 13:16// So maybe look fora physical office, look forsomeone who's been doing thisfor a really long time throughful━time business and notjust a hobby AND WHEN IT COMESTO INSURANCE..

SHE ALWAYSRECOMMENDS CUSTOMER'S PURCHASEA PERSONAL POLICY 22:29 yourkid got sick, your job pulledyour leave, all of thoseunforseen life circumstances,even trip delay IN ADDITION TOCHECKING THAT THE AGENCY ISINSURED 21:20//So we carryerrors and omissions Insurancebecause what if somethinghappened to not only one of usbut to the office itself orone of the cruise lines,airline, hotelier A TRAVELAGENT MAY NOT BE RIGHT FOREVERYONE..

AND NOWADAYS IT'SEASIER THAN EVER TO SHOPONLINE..

BUT YOU'RE BUYINGPEACE OF MIND WHEN WORKINGWITH A TRUE PROFESSIONAL 24:40somebody in route to belizethis morning had a mechanicalso she's like what do I do?

SoI rearranged her boat, herdriver, changed her flight tiltomorrow, send her to a hotelanother night, she would'vespent all day working on thatand it cost her nothing:1*LOOKING AHEAD TO THE BUSYHOLIDAY TRAVEL SEASON.

KLINESAID THERE ARE STILL SOMEPRETTY GOOD DEALS OUT THERE..PARTICULARLY IF YOU CAN TRAVELON CHRISTMAS OR THE WEEK AFTNEW YEAR'S.

