Behind the Wheel: 2020 Hyundai Palisade

One of the most popular vehicle segments these days is the full sized, three row s.u.v.s.

It's a crowded field which just got more crowded with the debut of the new hyundai palisade.

It is all new and joins its corporate sibling, the kia telluride in the 3 row caravan.

The palisade replaces the santa fe xl and it's sort of a mary poppins car...perfect in almost everyway.

Let's check it out as we go behind the wheel with harvey briggs.

"brand new, brand new, yes the hyundai palisade, this is their full size suv, came out a little earlier this year to a lot of high praise from a numbr of different journalists.

"that's a front end.

Yeah, you know, i'm not sure what happened here (laughs), i think the designers came up with something, someone higher up said, need more bling."

Reasonable people can disagree about things like design but that preditor with an underbite look could be a challenge for some.

Other than that, the rest of the design of the palisade is pretty straight forward.

"you've got a big two box design, you're front end, you're big rear, this one the roof line doesn't taper quite as much as some do to give it a little more head room in the back and it just doesn't feel as sporty, it feels more like a luxury vehicle...and it pratically is."

Especially when you get the top of the line, limited all wheel drive edition.

"the base one of this starts at about $31- five, which is very competitive in the segment, but when you get to this top limited level, and we're talking about a $47-thousand dollar vehicle with all the features and options on this thing, you're probably starting to compete with the cadillac xt6 and the acura mdx with this thing."

That's pretty high praise and the limited is loaded with every, and i mean every, bell and whistle available.

It has every safety feature known to man including blind spot cameras that come on with the directiol...pas senger and driver's side.

"you've got full digital instrument panel, you've got satellite, you've got navigation."

"napa leather, yes the full napa leather, heated and ventilated, front and second row, it's one of the few vehicles that has ventilated seats in both rows you have to go up to super premium brands almost to get that feature."

It has a push button transmission, that saves some real estate and allows for big storage space underneath it.

"big storage space up here, fun thing is you can keep it large and put something big in there, or if you have your drinks, you just pop that and that comes out and holds everything in place, you have wireless charging, and usb's and even more down underneath here."

Storage in the back, with all three rows of seats up, is tight but that's typical in this class.

That's why they make roof racks.

All models are powered by a 290 horsepower v6.

Ride d handling is what you'd expect.

"the suspension is set up for more of a soft, you know, premium ride quality and with these large 20 inch wheels all season tires on it, it rides pretty quietly, very comfortable, very much what you'd expect for a vehicle like this."

If that front end is too much, the palisade shares structural and powertrain underthings with the kia telluride.

"the telluride is more adventure focused, while this feels more luxurious and it think that's how kia and hyndia differentiate themselves overall, kia's more sporting, more youthful."

The bottom line?

"i don't know how they did it.

It's one of those things, when you look at honda and you look at toyota and they build really gret vehicles in this category and this one goes just that much higher and does it for significanly less dollars."

The warrenty is also better than anyone else.

10 years, 100- thousand miles.

Chevy, honda, toyota they're all 5 years, 60- thousand miles.

Hyndai needed to offer that warrently early on when people questioned the quality of their vehicles.

Now they're number one in the jd power ranking.

