JTS Mortgage Minute 11/19/19 - Shop Local

Refinance and purchase mortgage applications diverged the first week of november as volatility in mortgage rates continued but ultimately ended the week lower.

The 30-year fixed rate fell below 4% as consumer's sentiment towards the housing market improved.

The improvement in home- purchase sentiment has been one of the main drivers behind the surge in equity prices and will provide a halo effect to consumer spending heading into the important holiday shopping season.

Low mortgage rates and a strong labor market are supporting the home purchase sentiment index's overall strength.

This is consistent with the expectation for a modest expansion in home purchase activity this last quarter of 2019.

Speaking of the holiday shopping season, you hear a lot of retailers asking you to shop local this time of year.

Have you considered this in your home buying needs as well?

When you use a local realtor and mortgage lender, that helps your local community in the same way retail shopping does.

Not only do you receive the benefit of locals that are experienced in our field to help you receive the best options available, you are helping your community thrive.

At jts & co.

We live, shop, and interact in our local communities just as you do.

We love to support our local businesses in our day to day as well and know how important it is to give back to the community.

Local is best in a mortgage transaction anyway, because you are able to sit down face to face with your mortgage advisor and discuss your options, ask questions, and understand the process.

Call your lifetime mortgage advisor at jts & co.

And let's discuss your unique situation.

In 2010, a typical homeowner spent 8 years in their home.

In 2019, that figure rose to 13 years.

Staying in your home longer could result in the need to renovate to accommodate growing families.

Freddie mac has predicted a surge in refinance activity to drive single-family mortgage originations for the rest of 2019 and in to 2020 18.

As home values keep climbing, homeowners are seeing their equity building.

At jts & co.

We have several options for renovating your home to fit your growing needs.

A cash-out refinance or renovation loan may be good options to review with your mortgage advisor.

We'll discuss what your goals are and see what loan option fits your needs best.

Let's sit down sooner than later and get your process started.

At jts & co.

We strive to be your life-time mortgage advisor.

Millennials are becoming homeowners much later in life than older generations at the same age.

Factors like debt, student loans, market prices, and mortgage interest rates all contribute to affordability of a new home.

These struggles are valid but not impossible to overcome.

You need guidance when in comes to handling your finances in relation to housing.

At jts & co.

Your lifetime mortgage advisor will guide you to the right loan option to suit your specific needs.

Prequalify, find the home of your dreams, and move in before the end of the year.

At jts & co.

We are local.

Trusted.

And experienced.

And we are your lifetime mortgage advisors.

We want to make homeownership easy for you!

Thanks for joining me today, be sure to tune in next week.

