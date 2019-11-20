School district's- website.- - the green at grand bear golf- club today was filled for the - inaugural patriot golf day... - all for a wonderful - cause, "folds of honor".- shotgun started the tournament- at 9 a-m with - community members and golf fans- teeing off.

- there were also some great- prizes like vacation- packages, free golf and clubs - and also a gift certificate.- this tournament benifited folds- of honor which provides - educational scholarships to the- children and spouces of our - fallen and disabled service - members.- they have given 45 hundred- scholarships this year alone.

- for their first year, they say- they are proud of the success - with 24 teams participating.- - ian kahn/grand bear head golf - professional:"when we started - this a- month and a half ago, i was not- expecting a large turnout.

Low- and behold the- community, our members- completely supported us.

This i- the very infinite stages- of this event that we are going- - - - to grasp onto."

- grand bear says they hope to- make this tournament- bigger