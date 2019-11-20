Ransomware Attack Closes OMV For Second Day

3 state government offices are still recovering after being hit with a ransomware attack.

While some of it's departments are back up and running, other agencies aren't as lucky.

Motor vehicles was closed all day, making things very difficult for some residents of lafayette.

"horrible.

It's the second day in a row."sametria francis is trying to get her car out of the impound, but since the dmv is closed, she can't get proof of insurance she needs."i can't do anything, nothing.

I can't pick my kids up from school.

I can't get back and forth from work.

I took off of work two days in a row to come up here and its close."the office of motor vehicle is still closed because of a ransomware attack that affected every state government office.chris rader, ceo of rader solutions, explains that someone most likely opened a file that locked the state out of its data, making some agencies like the omv inaccessible."we start disconnecting servers and devices off of the network so that it doesn't propogate any further."lafayette consolidated government is also keeping an eye on what's happening with the statechief information officer, randy gray, says it's important to not pay the ransome to get your files back."if you pay a ransome then you are listed on the darkweb and somebody who pays ransome, everyone is coming after you."for francis, this is an inconvenience she can't afford."i feel like they should reimburse us.

It goes up everyday.

You know i was here monday to handle my business.

I was here today, that's extra day so hopefully they are up and running tomorrow because that's going to be another day."

I reached out to the secretary of the office of motor vehicles, karen st.

Germain, who told me she was unsure when the omv could reopen again.

At this point, there is no indication that the state will pay the ransom as it continues