Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Applause after Rep. Speier says Trump has 'five Pinocchios on a daily basis'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Applause after Rep. Speier says Trump has 'five Pinocchios on a daily basis'

Applause after Rep. Speier says Trump has 'five Pinocchios on a daily basis'

Applause broke out in the hearing room after Rep.

Jackie Speier said "the president of the United States has five Pinocchios on a daily basis so let's not go there."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Applause after Rep. Speier says Trump has 'five Pinocchios on a daily basis'

Rep.

Speier and Rep.

Mike Conaway had been sparring about a Washington Post fact check article that gave three Pinnochios to the claim that the whistleblower has a statutory right to anonymity.

When Conaway highlighted that the claim was given three Pinocchios, Speier pushed back and said "let's not go there."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.