KCPS investigates falsified attendance data

After the revelation that a small circle of Kansas City Public Schools staff falsified attendance data from 2013 to 2016, current Superintendent Mark Bedell says the district will have to pay the state of Missouri back for the funds the inflated numbers secured.
