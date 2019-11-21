KCPS investigates falsified attendance data on November 21, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:42s - Published KCPS investigates falsified attendance data After the revelation that a small circle of Kansas City Public Schools staff falsified attendance data from 2013 to 2016, current Superintendent Mark Bedell says the district will have to pay the state of Missouri back for the funds the inflated numbers secured. 0

