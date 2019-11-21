Global  

Semen Demon Movie (2005)

Semen Demon Movie Trailer (2005) Plot synopsis: Sexual bombshell Reiko Yamaguchi, star of the smash-hit Japanese Wife Next Door films, is back and this time she needs an exorcist!

Is her new husband possessed by a demon or is he just a pervert?

And what's up with her father-in-law and his insatiable desire for Reiko?

Something is definitely wrong with Reiko's family, and only an exorcist can help!

Akira Fukamachi directs this raunchy take on exorcism.

Director: Minoru Inao Writer: Minoru Inao Stars: Reiko Yamaguchi, Kanae Mizuhara, Yumeka Sasaki
