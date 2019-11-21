Global  

Toyota RAV4 Prime: A PHEV with serious power

Here at the 2019 LA Auto Show, Toyota revealed the RAV4 Prime, a plug-in hybrid version of it's popular RAV4 SUV.

The RAV4 prime can travel more than 35 miles in electric only mode, and packs some impressive power, with a 0-60 faster than any other Toyota except the high-performance Supra.

This is a seriously speedy hybrid.
