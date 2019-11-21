Air Pollution Kills about 200,000 Americans a Year on November 21, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:56s - Published Air Pollution Kills about 200,000 Americans a Year A recent study revealed the effects of exposure to pollution particles. Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Josh Hinton @markets Exxon knew decades ago, and that didn't stop them from purposely polluting our air and water. Conservativ… https://t.co/BuaVyM15lp 1 week ago