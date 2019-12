Family of 12 displaced, five taken to hospital after early morning fire in South Buffalo

NEXT TONIGHT...ASOUTH BUFFALOHOME DESTROYEDNO ONE WASSERIOUSLY HURT INTHIS FIRE ...BUT THEDAMAGE HAS LEFTFAMILY OF TWELVETRYING TO PICK UPTHE PIECES.HERE'S 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTER ALAERREBHI...,DANIEL AND ANITAWINSOR COULD NOTBELIEVE THE HOUSETHEIR SON ANDGRANDCHILDREN LIVEIN HAD CAUGHT ONFIRE."YOU HEAR THE FIREENGINES RACINGDOWN THE ROAD ANDYOU'RE ALWAYSWONDERING WHERETHEY'RE GOING.

I HOPEIT'S NOT MY SON'SHOUSE.

WELL, LASTNIGHT IT WAS MY SON'SHOUSE."FORTUNATELY, HE, HISWIFE AND ALL TCHILDREN IN THEHOUSE -- INCLUDING ANEW BORN BABY --ARE ALIVE.THEIR SON WAS SENTTO THE HOSPITAL FORSMOKE INHALATIONAFTER MAKING SUREEVERYONE GOT OUTOF THE HOUSE, ANDWE'RE TOLD HE'SOKAY.WINSOR SAYS SHEBELIEVES THE CAUSEOF THE FIRE IS EITHERA HOVER BOARD, ORITS BATTERYCHARGER."THE GIRLS CAME INAND TOLD HIM THATTHE HOVER BOARDSPARKED, HE WENTINTO THEIR BEDROOM.BY THE TIME HE GOTINTO IT, THE BLANKCAUGHT ON FIRE.

HEWAS TRYING TO PUT ITOUT BUT HE SAID ITWAS TOO LATE, AND HESCREAMED FOREVERYBODY TO GETOUT OF THE HOUSE."WINSOR SAYS THEGIRLS ARE HOME-SCHOOLED SO THEIRSLEEP SCHEDULE ISDIFFERENT, ANDTHAT'S WHY THEYWERE AWAKE AT 2 INTHE MORNING."THANK GOD THAT, YOUKNOW, MYGRANDDAUGHTERHAPPENED TO BE UPBECAUSE HAD SHE NOTBEEN UP THEYPROBABLY ALL WOULDHAVE PERISHED."WINSOR ALSO SAYSSHE'S GRATEFUL TOTHE NEIGHBORS WHOTOOK IN FIVE OF THECHILDREN WHO HADTO RUN OUT OF THEBURNING HOMEWEARING ONLY THEIRPAJAMAS.FIRE CREWS ONSCENE ESTIMATE THEBLAZE CAUSEDROUGHLY $150,000 INDAMAGE.WINSOR SAYS HEFAMILY CAN'T LIVE INTHE HOUSE NOWBECAUSE OF THEEXTENSIVE DAMAGEBUT THEY WILL SPENDTHE HOLIDAYSTOGETHER AT HERHOUSE.IN BUFFALO, ALAERREBHI, 7 EWN.