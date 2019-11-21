Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Colewell movie

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Colewell movie

Colewell movie

Colewell movie trailer HD - Synopsis: In tiny Colewell, Pennsylvania, the residents gather at the post office for mail and gossip, while the days pass quiet and serene.

That is until news comes that the office is to close, and beloved clerk Nora (a marvelous Karen Allen) is left to fight for her job and reflect on the choices she has made that kept her in Colewell for so many years.

Touching, with a hint of melancholy, Tom Quinn’s eloquent film is an ode to small-town life and the quiet emotions that come with nostalgia and memories of the past.

Infusing Nora with integrity and grace, Allen captures the intimate and often private struggle that occurs later in life, when unexpected changes occur.

Heartened by a great supporting cast including Hannah Gross and Kevin J.

O’Connor, Colewell gorgeously captures rural America, while giving space to the beauty of time passing and reflecting on what determines a life well-lived.

Starring: Karen Allen, Kevin J.

O'Connor, Hannah Gross, and Catherine Kellner.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jmiyazawa

James Miyazawa *Assembles vacation movie watching to-do list* and submits to @helenkaydimon for review (*theater) Honeyland, Portr… https://t.co/1LS4JJnBl4 7 hours ago

gual89

Gualtiero Lorenzo RT @GravitasVOD: Spirit Award Nominee, #Colewell will release on Friday. The film stars #KarenAllen who is nominated for 'Best Female Lead'… 2 days ago

tom_quinn

tom_quinn RT @SteveProkopy: On this week's Sunday Night/Monday Morning Movie Reviews on @WGNRadio's @nickdshow w/ @EriktheMovieman and me, we discuss… 2 days ago

SteveProkopy

Steve Prokopy On this week's Sunday Night/Monday Morning Movie Reviews on @WGNRadio's @nickdshow w/ @EriktheMovieman and me, we d… https://t.co/LjskZlDrCB 3 days ago

MovieUcs

MovieUCS COLEWELL Trailer (2019) Karen Allen Drama Movie https://t.co/zW5xCjau3M https://t.co/PhquleIBs9 3 days ago

Mwashajimmy

Clever_movies_and_series Colewell (2019) • Movie . . ​​1h19min ⭐️5.6 IMDB    Director: Tom Quinn Actors: Karen Allen, Hannah Gross, Kevin J.… https://t.co/knA9PR2UGp 4 days ago

CocojamzBlog

iam_coco Download Movie: Colewell (2019) https://t.co/yuJIXYNdz6 https://t.co/JO7AdpJBDv 4 days ago

stretchtvonline

mystretchtv.com Colewell 2019 Movie Download - Stretch TV #Colewell https://t.co/Dlcur7iiGi https://t.co/V8o6URkMAs 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.