Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Parents! Cold And Flu Season Is HERE

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
Parents! Cold And Flu Season Is HERE

Parents! Cold And Flu Season Is HERE

An influx of pediatric patients with respiratory issues have inundated kid's hospitals across North Texas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LoriStrazdas

Lori Strazdas, MPH RT @healthychildren: Cold and flu season is here. Staying healthy is a community effort! Here are tips for parents on when to keep a child… 1 week ago

healthychildren

HealthyChildren Cold and flu season is here. Staying healthy is a community effort! Here are tips for parents on when to keep a chi… https://t.co/6ICNc4GmXe 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.