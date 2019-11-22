Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Can seaweed help curb global warming? | Tim Flannery

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 14:00s - Published < > Embed
Can seaweed help curb global warming? | Tim Flannery

Can seaweed help curb global warming? | Tim Flannery

It's time for planetary-scale interventions to combat climate change -- and environmentalist Tim Flannery thinks seaweed can help.

In a bold talk, he shares the epic carbon-capturing potential of seaweed, explaining how oceangoing seaweed farms created on a massive scale could trap all the carbon we emit into the atmosphere.

Learn more about this potentially planet-saving solution -- and the work that's still needed to get there.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MDOfficeConnect

MedOfficeConnect.com Can seaweed help curb global warming? | Tim Flannery: It's time for planetary-scale interventions to combat climate… https://t.co/neAh0KBfT2 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.