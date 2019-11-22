Hyundai Bluelink

Control your Hyundai from your smartphone – or with your voice.

Bluelink Connected Car Services bring seamless connectivity directly into your vehicle with online voice recognition and a wide range of features to make your drive more convenient and enjoyable.

Enjoy free access to Hyundai LIVE Services with real-time traffic, weather, and on & off-street parking information.

Access real-time information on fuel station locations and prices as well as a charging station finder for the drivers of electric vehicles.

There is also POI (point of interest) information and a Hyundai dealership finder included – and speed camera alerts where allowed by law.