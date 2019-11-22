Global  

Preparing Financially to Stay in Your Home

Preparing Financially to Stay in Your Home

Preparing Financially to Stay in Your Home

Most seniors will say that they want to stay in their own home, even if it means getting help with things like housework and preparing meals.

But how do you make sure you can pay for those services when the time comes?

Ruth Busalacchi joins us from SYNERGY HomeCare, along with one of her partners, Karen Ellenbecker, a financial expert with Ellenbecker Investment Group.

Ellenbecker Investment Group and SYNERGY HomeCare will provide a free consultation and planning session to arm the you with the knowledge and financial security to be the driver of your own future.

For more information, call SYNERGY HomeCare at (414) 763-8368 or visit SYNERGYHomeCare.com.
