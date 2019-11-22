Pep Guardiola speaks out on Tottenham's decision to replace Mauricio Pochettino on November 22, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published Pep Guardiola speaks out on Tottenham's decision to replace Mauricio Pochettino Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hails Jose Mourinho as incredible and speaks out on Tottenham's decision to replace Mauricio Pochettino. He spoke at a press conference ahead of Manchester City's weekend Premier League game against Chelsea. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this