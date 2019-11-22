Candace Cameron Bure On Hallmark's "Christmas Town" & Her Lifestyle Line, DaySpring

Lauren (Candace Cameron Bure) leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career.

On an unforeseen detour to the town of Grandon Falls, she discovers love and family, helping her to embrace the magic of Christmas.

BUILD hosted Bure to tell us about the Hallmark Channel movie, "Christmas Town," and her lifestyle collection, DaySpring.