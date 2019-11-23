Deerfield Beach defeats Vero Beach 11/22

Beach, Atlantic and Pahokee...all in the hunt and all withtough matchups tonight...Atlantic traveled to St.Thomas Aquinas... while Veroand Pahokee were both home...We're gonna start with thefighting Indians... afteranother perfect season, theywere the top seed in Class8A...Vero Beach playing host toformer Boca Raton quarterbackMichael Pratt and Browardcouny powerhouse DeerfieldBeach... It didn't take longfor the Bucks to get on theboard.

First qtr -- former FSUcommit Jaylan Knighton findsthe corner and dives in forsix.

Deerfield out to a seven-nothing lead.

On the ensuingdrive ... the fighting indianslooking for the equalizer.Ryan Jankowski dumps down toJaden Meizinger -- andMeizinger weaves through theentire Bucks defense -- allthe way to the end zone.

We'reall tied up at seven at thecitrus bowl.

Deerfield l14-7 at intermission but thesecond half was all Bucks.third qtr -- pratt launchesdeep down the sideline andfinds Miami commit XavierRestrepo .

Deerfield Beachshuts out vero in the secondhalf as the Bucks advance tothe semifinals with a 35-7 winover the fighting indians.Over to Class 7A The Atlan