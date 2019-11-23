Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar: Sushil Modi

BJP-NCP allied in Maharashtra to form government and BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as state’s Chief Minister while NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

On the other hand, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that NCP is not in support of Ajit Pawar’s decision while Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also opposed the newly-formed government.