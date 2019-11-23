Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar: Sushil Modi

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar: Sushil Modi

Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar: Sushil Modi

BJP-NCP allied in Maharashtra to form government and BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as state’s Chief Minister while NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

On the other hand, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that NCP is not in support of Ajit Pawar’s decision while Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also opposed the newly-formed government.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.