Study: McCarran one of least stressful airports in US

Holiday travel season is almost here, but some good news if you are flying out of McCarran International Airport.

A new study from insurance company InsureMyTrip.com finds McCarran to be among the least stressful airports in the country.

The results are based on flight cancellation rates.

McCarran ranked 17.

Honolulu and Kahului took the top two spots with Honolulu ranking number 1.