Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Atal Bihari Vajpayee had included Maithili language in Constitution 8th schedule JP Nadda

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Atal Bihari Vajpayee had included Maithili language in Constitution 8th schedule JP Nadda

Atal Bihari Vajpayee had included Maithili language in Constitution 8th schedule JP Nadda

Atal Bihari Vajpayee had included Maithili language in Constitution 8th schedule JP Nadda
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SinghLogics

Bharat @ANI Citizenship bill was came in 2003 during Atal bihari vajpayee govt. When Manmohan demanded minority refugee fr… https://t.co/oZi7hb4kKy 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.