USF Set for NAIA Opening Round Match up with Lindsey Wilson

The locker room tonight...while high school football's second season is winding down, the naia's fun is just getting started... after receiving an at large bid, u-s-f will hit the road for the first round of playoffs starting tomorrow... the cougs will travel to face lindsey wilson in columbia, kentucky on saturday...this will be the first time u-s-f and the blue raiders will meet up, but the cougs are no stranger to this road...last year, they received an at- large bid as well, before falling in the naia semifinal to morningside... kickoff from kentucky is set for 1




