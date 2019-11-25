Maggie Smith and Andrew Scott amongst winners at London Theatre Awards

"Fleagbag"'s Andrew Scott and "His Dark Materials"'s Anne-Marie Duff were just two of the winners at the annual theatre awards held in London on Sunday night (November 24), and co-hosted by Vogue's Dame Anna Wintour.

Irishman Scott, known as the "hot priest" in the multi-award-winning TV series, took best actor for "Present Laughter" for his performance in a gender-switched version of Noel Coward's autobiographical comedy.

He beat Wendell Pierce ("Death of a Salesman"), Tom Hiddleston ("Betrayal") and K.

Todd Freeman and Francis Guinan (both of "Downstate").

Duff scooped best musical performance for her role in "Sweet Charity", coming up against competition from Andy Nyman ("Fiddler on the Roof") and Sheridan Smith ("Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat").

For the fifth time at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards Dame Maggie Smith was awarded the 'Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress', given in partnership with Christian Louboutin, for her performance as Goebbels' secretary in "A German Life".

She previously won in 1962, 1970, 1984 and 1994, and now holds the record for the most wins in this category.

Sir Ian McKellen accepted the Editor's Award for his "Ian McKellen On Stage" tour which sees the actor on stage at 80 theatres in his 80th birthday year.

Co-host, actor Cush Jumbo of "The Good Wife", the first person of colour to host the event in its 64 years, called the theatre award nominations and world highly "diverse" this year.

She felt "everyone from the community (was) in the room", and admitted to being both excited and nervous too.