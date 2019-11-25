Mic. Carter: Dennis Rodman Was My First Hint Of What Manhood Could Be 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:57s - Published Mic. Carter: Dennis Rodman Was My First Hint Of What Manhood Could Be The founding designer of L’Uomo Strano, Mic. Carter is a creator, placemaker and teacher. He talks about why seeing NBA star Dennis Rodman in a wedding dress was key to shaping his own ideas of masculinity. Part of HuffPost Canada's series on Black masculinity. 0

