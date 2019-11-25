Frank Gore Passes Barry Sanders for Third on All-Time Rushing List

The Buffalo Bills running back surpassed 15,269 total rushing yards for his career.

Moving past Sanders for No.

3 in NFL history.

Gore is only the fourth player ever to record at least 15,000 rushing yards.

Joining Sanders, Walter Payton and Emmitt Smith.

Gore passed Sanders on a 6-yard run during the fourth quarter.

Of Buffalo's 20-3 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

I'm happy I was able to hit this milestone at home in front of the Buffalo fans.

It hasn't been an easy road to get to Year 15, but I am very blessed, Frank Gore, via statement.

Gore finished the game with 15 carries for 65 yards.

Barry is one of the best, if not the best to do it.

... and I got a chance to pass him today ... I'm blessed, Frank Gore, via statement