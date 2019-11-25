Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Frank Gore Passes Barry Sanders for Third on All-Time Rushing List

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Frank Gore Passes Barry Sanders for Third on All-Time Rushing List

Frank Gore Passes Barry Sanders for Third on All-Time Rushing List

Frank Gore Passes Barry Sanders for Third on All-Time Rushing List.

The Buffalo Bills running back surpassed 15,269 total rushing yards for his career.

Moving past Sanders for No.

3 in NFL history.

Gore is only the fourth player ever to record at least 15,000 rushing yards.

Joining Sanders, Walter Payton and Emmitt Smith.

Gore passed Sanders on a 6-yard run during the fourth quarter.

Of Buffalo's 20-3 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

I'm happy I was able to hit this milestone at home in front of the Buffalo fans.

It hasn't been an easy road to get to Year 15, but I am very blessed, Frank Gore, via statement.

Gore finished the game with 15 carries for 65 yards.

Barry is one of the best, if not the best to do it.

... and I got a chance to pass him today ... I'm blessed, Frank Gore, via statement
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Brackintology

William Brackin The season that OJ Simpson joins Twitter: ✅Frank Gore passes Barry Sanders on the all time rushing yards list. ✅th… https://t.co/IbgAgt5MIp 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.